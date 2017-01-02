Rielly picked up an assist Sunday in Toronto's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic.

Rielly has just two assists in his last 10 games and one goal in 36 games this season. He's logging heavy minutes, but he isn't producing offensively ... at least, not yet. Rielly is a fantastic skating defender in today's NHL, but he may never be the offensive force his fantasy owners hope for.