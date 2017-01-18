Rielly was forced from Tuesday's game in the first period with a lower-body injury, according to the game reports on Sportsnet Ontario.

Rielly was attempting to rush the puck up the right side and was shielding the puck from a defender that was draped on him. He lost an edge and his right leg collapsed awkwardly under him and he slammed into the boards. Rielly returned to the ice to test his leg or groin, but promptly left and hobbled to the dressing room. He may not return.