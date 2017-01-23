Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Likely out until All-Star break
Rielly (lower body) will probably be sidelined until after the NHL All-Star break, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Unless he is able to get healthy ahead of schedule, Rielly would miss the Leafs next three outings, starting with Monday's matchup with Calgary. Despite registering just one goal this season, the blueliner was logging significant minutes on Toronto's top pairing -- 22:22 of ice time per night -- prior to getting hurt. The 22-year-old is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak that he will likely have to wait until Jan. 31 against Dallas to end.
