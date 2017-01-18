Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Out against Rangers
Rielly (lower body) will miss Thursday's meeting with New York, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Rielly, who exited Tuesday's contest early, will be replaced in the lineup by Frank Corrado, with Jake Gardiner filling in on the Leafs' top pairing. The 22-year-old Rielly is stuck in a 28-game goalless streak during which time he has managed to register seven helpers. A fixture in Toronto's game-day roster, the defenseman has missed just one game in the past two season.
