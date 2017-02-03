Rielly (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups and it appears he will play Thursday against the Blues, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

The rearguard has sat out the previous six games with the ailment. Although he hasn't been quite as productive as last year, Rielly has 17 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and routinely eats up 22-plus minutes of ice time per contest, so his presence will be a welcomed addition to the Leafs' lineup.