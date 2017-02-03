Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Will play Thursday
Rielly (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups and it appears he will play Thursday against the Blues, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
The rearguard has sat out the previous six games with the ailment. Although he hasn't been quite as productive as last year, Rielly has 17 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and routinely eats up 22-plus minutes of ice time per contest, so his presence will be a welcomed addition to the Leafs' lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Won't return until after All-Star break•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Could be in play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Likely out until All-Star break•