Rielly (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Senators, ESPN's Pierre LeBrun reports.

The burgeoning defenseman reportedly skated on his own Friday, and he's been upgraded to day-to-day. Rielly's next chance to return will be Monday for a home contest against the Flames.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola