Coach Mike Babcock told reporters Wednesday that Rielly (lower body) "Will be ready to go after the break," Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

This news effectively rules Rielly out of Thursday's game against the Flyers, but indicates he should be ready to return to Toronto's lineup following the All-Star break Tuesday against Dallas. The 22-year-old defender has notched 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and 91 shots on goal while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time in 42 games this season, making him a solid depth option in most fantasy formats.