Horton (back) remains on the Leafs' payroll, but his $5.3 million salary (through 2019-2020) does not count against the team's salary cap.

Rich teams can afford to absorb big salaries like Horton's, as he remains trapped on the league's long-term injured reserve list. Horton is struggling with a degenerative spine issue that has had him out of action since 2014. He will likely never return to the game as a player.