Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Breaks out in Game 3 win

Kadri scored a goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in overtime against Washington on Monday.

Kadri has been tasked with slowing down Washington's top line, and while it hasn't been a complete success, Toronto sports a 2-1 series lead. It's also difficult to discredit Kadri after his significant role in Monday's Game 3 comeback win. Keeping his defensive responsibilities in mind, the center's offensive numbers might continue to be hit or miss, but Kadri's been finding ways to score all year long while matching up against the opposition's best players.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...