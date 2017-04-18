Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Breaks out in Game 3 win
Kadri scored a goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in overtime against Washington on Monday.
Kadri has been tasked with slowing down Washington's top line, and while it hasn't been a complete success, Toronto sports a 2-1 series lead. It's also difficult to discredit Kadri after his significant role in Monday's Game 3 comeback win. Keeping his defensive responsibilities in mind, the center's offensive numbers might continue to be hit or miss, but Kadri's been finding ways to score all year long while matching up against the opposition's best players.
