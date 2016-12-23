Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Carries momentum forward with two-goal game

Kadri scored a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-0 bashing of the Avalanche.

Kadri had just snapped an eight-game goal drought in his last tilt, and apparently he's decided this whole goal-scoring thing is for him after all. With 13 pucks having found their way off Kadri's stick and past opposing netminders, he's on pace to blow by his career high of 20 goals, set back in 2013-14.