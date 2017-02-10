Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Chips in helper in losing bid
Kadri assisted on Toronto's only goal during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.
Somewhat quietly, Kadri has been a force of late with seven goals, 20 points and 40 shots through his past 17 games. He's also posted the numbers while matching up against the opposition's top players whenever possible. However, it's worth noting that he's capitalized with the man advantage for eight points -- five goals -- during the stretch, so his numbers might be a bit inflated. Nonetheless, Kadri has emerged as a solid cross-category fantasy asset in all settings and is well on his way to a career-best campaign with 20 goals and 40 points already.
