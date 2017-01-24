Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Equals career goal mark in just 45 games
Kadri scored twice in Monday's shutout win over Calgary.
The first goal was Kadri's 100th career marker; the second was his 20th of the season, matching his career mark set in 78 games in 2013-14 . Kadri has done it this season in just 45 games. Nazzy has had a hot January with 12 points, including seven goals, in 10 games this month.
