Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends goal streak to three games

Kadri's goal streak now stands at three after he notched his 16th on the power play in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Montreal.

Nazzy has four points (three goals, one assist) in his last three games, all of which have come with the man advantage, and is tracking toward his first 30-plus goal campaign. That's impressive, considering Kadri's best previous total is 20 goals (50 points) in 2013-14.