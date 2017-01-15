Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Point streak stretched to five games with two snipes

Kadri stretched his current point streak to five games and seven points with two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

The first goal came on the power play; the second stood up as the winner. Kadri has already scored more goals in 41 games this season (18) than he scored in 76 last year. At this rate, Nazzy should easily top 30 goals for 2016-17. There's real value in that.