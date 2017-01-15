Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Point streak stretched to five games with two snipes
Kadri stretched his current point streak to five games and seven points with two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.
The first goal came on the power play; the second stood up as the winner. Kadri has already scored more goals in 41 games this season (18) than he scored in 76 last year. At this rate, Nazzy should easily top 30 goals for 2016-17. There's real value in that.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends goal streak to three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Posts two power-play points against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Scores overtime winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Carries momentum forward with two-goal game•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: In lineup Wednesday•