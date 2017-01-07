Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Posts two power-play points against Devils

Kadri scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Friday's win over New Jersey.

Kadri connected with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk on both tallies, which bodes well for that new-look power-play unit going forward. The 26-year-old center is up to a solid 15 goals, 24 points, 119 shots and 61 PIM through 38 games, and he's making a difference in the real and virtual game. While Kadri isn't a universal fantasy own and you should expect some offensive peaks and valleys, his cross-category production moves the needle in most settings.