Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Scores overtime winner
Kadri scored the power-play overtime winner, and attempted six shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Kadri has scored three times in his past five games after posting just one point in his previous eight. The veteran center has already lit the lamp 13 times through 35 games, and is on pace to shatter his 2013-14 career high of 20 goals. He finished with a minus-1 rating in this one despite the strong performance, and is in the negatives for the fourth consecutive season at minus-2.
