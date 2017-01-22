Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Thirteen points in last 10 games

Kadri set up both Toronto goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa on Saturday night.

Nazzy has been one of the most consistent Leafs over the last 10 games. He has points (eight goals, five assists) in eight of those games. And seven of those 13 points have come on the power play. Kadri is hot; use him whenever the Leafs are on the ice.

