Soshnikov will be a game-time decision against the Canadiens on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Soshnikov logged 12:41 of ice time in Friday's contest -- two minutes more compared to his season average -- without any apparent injury coming up. In 29 games this year, the winger has managed a mere four points. Given his limited production, fantasy owners are unlikely to be impacted by his potential absence.

