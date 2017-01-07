Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Game-time decision
Soshnikov will be a game-time decision against the Canadiens on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
Soshnikov logged 12:41 of ice time in Friday's contest -- two minutes more compared to his season average -- without any apparent injury coming up. In 29 games this year, the winger has managed a mere four points. Given his limited production, fantasy owners are unlikely to be impacted by his potential absence.
