Soshnikov (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's Game 5 against the Capitals.

Soshnikov hasn't played since March 20 against the Bruins, and there's been no indication that the Russian winger is nearing a return to the lineup. Kasperi Kapanen, who notched a pair of goals in Game 2, will continue to skate in a bottom-six role while Soshnikov remains sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...