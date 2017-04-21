Soshnikov (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's Game 5 against the Capitals.

Soshnikov hasn't played since March 20 against the Bruins, and there's been no indication that the Russian winger is nearing a return to the lineup. Kasperi Kapanen, who notched a pair of goals in Game 2, will continue to skate in a bottom-six role while Soshnikov remains sidelined.