Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Not likely to play Wednesday
Soshnikov (undisclosed) is expected to be unavailable for Game 4 against the Capitals on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
The rookie winger has missed the past 14 games, leaving the Buds accustomed to playing without him. Kasperi Kapanen has taken on a fourth-line role and even had a two-goal performance in Game 2, so consider looking his way as a sneaky playoff commodity.
