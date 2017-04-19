Soshnikov (undisclosed) is expected to be unavailable for Game 4 against the Capitals on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

The rookie winger has missed the past 14 games, leaving the Buds accustomed to playing without him. Kasperi Kapanen has taken on a fourth-line role and even had a two-goal performance in Game 2, so consider looking his way as a sneaky playoff commodity.

