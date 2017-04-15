Soshnikov (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 2 against the Capitals, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Soshnikov missed Toronto's 12 previous games, so this makes 13 missed contests in a row. There is no timetable for his return, and even when he gets healthy there is no guarantee he'll be placed in the lineup (or that Toronto will still be alive in the postseason).

