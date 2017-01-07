Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Out Saturday with undisclosed ailment
Soshnikov (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's home tilt with the Canadiens, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
Soshnikov apparently sustained the mystery ailment during Friday's game in which he logged above-average minutes (12:41). The Leafs have a five-day bye week in front of them which gives them ample time to evaluate the Russian forward prior to their upcoming matchup with the Rangers on Jan. 13.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Suffering through 12-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Will play Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Held out of practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Earns coach's praise•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Notches assist in season debut•