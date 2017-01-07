Soshnikov (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's home tilt with the Canadiens, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Soshnikov apparently sustained the mystery ailment during Friday's game in which he logged above-average minutes (12:41). The Leafs have a five-day bye week in front of them which gives them ample time to evaluate the Russian forward prior to their upcoming matchup with the Rangers on Jan. 13.