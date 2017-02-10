Soshnikov will not play in Thursday's game against the Blues due to an upper-body injury.

Soshnikov's absence Thursday is unlikely to have a large impact in fantasy leagues given that he's notched just seven points (four goals, three assists) over 42 games this season. Josh Leivo will likely replace him in the lineup as the only remaining healthy forward. The team should update Soshnikov's status again when he's ready to play,