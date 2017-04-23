Soshnikov (undisclosed) wasn't among the line rushes at morning skate Sunday and will likely miss Game 6 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Nothing appears to have changed for the young winger. He's sat out the past 16 contests for the Maple Leafs due to the undisclosed issue and doesn't appear to have a firm timeline for a return at this point. Toronto is expected to roll with the same lines and pairings in the contest it used in Game 5, making Soshnikov's next potential chance at returning in Game 7 should the Leafs win. If not, his season -- along with the Leafs' -- will have come to an end.

