Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Questionable Saturday
Soshnikov's (upper body) status for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres remains undetermined, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Soshnikov, who was sidelined against the Blues on Thursday, will be reevaluated following the team's game-day skate. The winger has managed just four goals in 42 outings this season, but has tallied three of those markers in his last seven contests. If the 23-year-old is not cleared to play, Josh Leivo will likely continue to suit up.
