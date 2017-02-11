Soshnikov (upper body) is not listed on any of the lines for Saturday's home game against the Sabres, per Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV.

The skilled rookie will miss his second consecutive game with the ailment. One might assume that the Russian's low scoring output of seven points in 42 games this season is indicative of poor play, but that number is skewed since the 23-year-old is only averaging 10:45 of ice time. He's also been a gritty presence with 80 hits so far. Josh Leivo will occupy the fourth-line spot on the right wing while Soshnikov is out of action.