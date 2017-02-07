Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Scores against New York
Soshnikov scored his fourth goal of the season during Monday's loss to the Islanders.
Despite flashing offensive potential, including an excellent shooting arsenal, Soshnikov offers very limited fantasy upside. He's locked into a fourth-line role and is averaging just 10:47 of ice time per game while beginning 65.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. Unless Soshnikov receives a promotion up the depth chart, he's best left to the waiver wire in all seasonal leagues and avoided in daily contests.
