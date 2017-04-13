Soshnikov (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against Washington, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Soshnikov missed Toronto's last 11 games of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury, and he remains without a timetable for his return to game action. Kasperi Kapanen will continue to skate in a bottom-six role for the Maple Leafs while Soshnikov remains sidelined.

