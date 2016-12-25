Soshnikov has gone 12 games without a point and 21 without a goal.

He has emerged as a nice grinding winger on the Leafs checking line, but he's not delivering offense. Soshnikov is super-competitive, generates lots of shots and can be downright nasty. And someday, he may score 15-20 goals, but that won't come anytime soon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola