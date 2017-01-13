Soshnikov (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Soshnikov will slot into a bottom-six role for Friday's contest, skating with Matt Martin and Frederik Gauthier on the Leafs' fourth line. The Russian winger's return to action will strengthen Toronto's depth up front, but his meager offensive production -- four points in 29 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical fantasy option in season-long formats.