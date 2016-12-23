Zaitsev handed out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-0 victory over Colorado.

He's hit the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting four points and a plus-3 rating in that span. Zaitsev doesn't shoot a whole lot, but fantasy owners in leagues that count hits should welcome his presence on their rosters. At 24 years old, he's a relatively polished (if unspectacular) NHL blueliner; don't expect massive offensive upside, but the floor is solid.