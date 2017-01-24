Zaitsev collected two assists (one with the man advantage) with three shots on net and three hits through 22:44 of ice time during Monday's win over Calgary.

The rookie is providing modest cross-category numbers, but his strong on-ice play isn't fully transitioning into fantasy results. While Zaitsev's likely best left to deep seasonal leagues, his 19 points, 64 shots, 22 PIM, 97 hits and 73 blocked shots are certainly nice supporting statistics. He's also averaging 22:33 of ice time per game with 2:06 on the power play. A strong finish now that he's better acclimatized to the league could be in store, too.