Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: "Good bet" to return for Game 3
Zaitsev (upper body) skated Sunday afternoon and is a "good bet" to make his series debut against Washington in Game 3 on Monday night, reports CBC.ca.
The 25-year-old rookie had 36 points, including 32 assists, in 82 games this season and averaged about 22 minutes per game. Zaitsev's return would be a welcome sight for the Leafs, who lost Roman Polak for the season after an awkward fall in Game 2.
