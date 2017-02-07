Zaitsev collected two assists and threw five body checks during Monday's overtime loss to the Islanders.

The rookie's cross-category production makes him a solid contributor in most fantasy settings. Zaitsev is up to 23 points, 70 shots, 22 PIM, 112 hits and 87 blocked shots for the year, and he's averaged 2:05 on the power play. Additionally, with Toronto scoring oodles of goals (3.12 per game), it isn't out of the question that Zaitsev finds the scoresheet more frequently now that he's better acclimated to the league.