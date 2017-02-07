Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Leaves mark in losing effort
Zaitsev collected two assists and threw five body checks during Monday's overtime loss to the Islanders.
The rookie's cross-category production makes him a solid contributor in most fantasy settings. Zaitsev is up to 23 points, 70 shots, 22 PIM, 112 hits and 87 blocked shots for the year, and he's averaged 2:05 on the power play. Additionally, with Toronto scoring oodles of goals (3.12 per game), it isn't out of the question that Zaitsev finds the scoresheet more frequently now that he's better acclimated to the league.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Chips in two assists in win over Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Assists on two in win over Avs•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Hits double-digits in helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Collects eighth point of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Six assists in 10 games•