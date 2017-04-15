Zaitsev (upper body), despite getting in a solo skate Saturday, will not play in the evening's Game 2 against Washington, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

It was his first time out on the ice since he suffered the upper-body ailment Apr. 9 against Columbus. By not playing Saturday, Zaitsev will get two more days to rest and recover before the Leafs return home for Game 3 on Monday.

