Zaitsev (upper body) will make his return to the lineup for Monday's Game 3 against Washington, ESPN's Pierre LeBrun reports.

The Russian blueliner was held out of the first two games of the series, with the Leafs winning one of those decisions in Washington. With 36 points in his rookie campaign, Zaitsev has shown impressive puck-moving ability from the back end, and will slot into the Toronto lineup in place of the injured Roman Polak (lower body).

