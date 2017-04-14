Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Ruled out for Game 2
Zaitsev (upper body) will not be ready for Game 2 against the Capitals on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Zaitsev played in all 82 regular-season games this year, which makes the timing of this ailment all the more unfortunate. When healthy, the blueliner averaged 22:01 of ice time -- including both the power play and penalty kill. In addition to eating up significant minutes, the rookie also registered four goals and 32 helpers. Until Zaitsev is cleared to return, Connor Carrick will continue to fill in on the blue line.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Won't play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Injury not considered serious•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Gets on board twice•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Posts helper in Friday's road loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Leaves mark in losing effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Chips in two assists in win over Flames•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...