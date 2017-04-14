Zaitsev (upper body) will not be ready for Game 2 against the Capitals on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Zaitsev played in all 82 regular-season games this year, which makes the timing of this ailment all the more unfortunate. When healthy, the blueliner averaged 22:01 of ice time -- including both the power play and penalty kill. In addition to eating up significant minutes, the rookie also registered four goals and 32 helpers. Until Zaitsev is cleared to return, Connor Carrick will continue to fill in on the blue line.