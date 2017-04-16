Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Skates, still questionable for Game 3
Zaitsev (upper body) skated on his own Sunday, but still remains a question mark ahead of Monday's Game 3 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Zaitsev has skated on his own both Saturday and Sunday, signaling he's close to dressing. He hasn't been officially ruled out for Monday's contest, with coach Mike Babcock suggesting his status remains up in the air. Expect a final determination of his availability to surface on game day.
