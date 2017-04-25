Zaitsev will miss the 2017 IIHF World Championship after failing to receive clearance from a concussion, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

While it seems unlikely this injury will impact Zaitsev's availability for the 2017-18 campaign, it will probably raise red flags at the league offices as it sounds as though the defenseman was playing in Game 6 despite concussion symptoms, per James Mirtle of The Athletic. As a rookie, the 25-year-old racked up an impressive four goals and 32 helpers and saw time on both the power play and penalty kill. Fantasy owners in need of help on their blue line will certainly want to give Zaitsev a look heading into next season.