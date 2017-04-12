Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Won't play Thursday
Zaitsev (upper body) will not play in Game 1 against the Capitals on Thursday, David Alter of The Athletic reports.
Just three days ago, coach Mike Babcock said he wasn't concerned about Zaitsev's availability for the playoff opener, but evidently the defenseman hasn't progressed as expected. The rookie made his share of mistakes on the way to a minus-22 rating during the regular season, but his 176 and 136 blocked shots prove that he's aggressive and fearless. Remember, Zaitsev also helped his shareholders with 36 points, so he's likely to be missed on both ends of the rink. Game 2 -- another home match -- is set for Saturday.
