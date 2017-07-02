Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Signs three-year pact with Toronto
Marleau (thumb) agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports. It's expected to average $6.25 million per year.
Marleau reportedly received a two-year offer from the Sharks last week, but got a better offer from the Maple Leafs, which will net the 37-year-old $6.25 million per year. He should immediately jump into a sizable role with the Leafs and is the model of reliability considering he hasn't missed a game in each of the last four years. Marleau is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had 27 goals and 19 assists.
