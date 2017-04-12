Polak (lower body) told reporters he expects to be in the lineup Thursday for the Leafs' postseason opener against the Capitals, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Getting Polak back will help stabilize a Toronto blue line that's already going to be missing Nikita Zaitsev (upper body). The 30-year-old Polak failed to register a point in his three matchups with Washington, recording just three shots on goal but dishing out 15 hits and blocking eight shots. While his defensive mentality will help the Leafs on the ice, it's unlikely to show up on fantasy stat sheets.

