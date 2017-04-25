Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Expects to be ready for 2017-18
Polak (lower leg) told reporters he anticipates being healthy for the start of the 2017-18 campaign, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
The absence of Polak's physical style of play (232 hits) and willingness to block shots (133) was evident during the Leafs' series against the Capitals. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and while his limited offensive productivity will likely keep him off most fantasy rosters; there should be little doubt he lands with an NHL club next season -- if he doesn't re-sign with Toronto.
