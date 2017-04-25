Polak (lower leg) told reporters he anticipates being healthy for the start of the 2017-18 campaign, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

The absence of Polak's physical style of play (232 hits) and willingness to block shots (133) was evident during the Leafs' series against the Capitals. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and while his limited offensive productivity will likely keep him off most fantasy rosters; there should be little doubt he lands with an NHL club next season -- if he doesn't re-sign with Toronto.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...