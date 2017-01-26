Polak picked up his first point in over a month Wednesday when he scored his third goal of the season against Detroit.

He's still laying hits and blocking shots, so the points are pure gravy. Polak plays best in protected minutes, but that's a little tougher right now with Morgan Reilly out with injury. He really only has value in those formats that count defensive categories.

