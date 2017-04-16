Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: "Gone for the year"
Polak (lower body) is "gone for the year," according to CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.
It was apparent from the injury that it was serious and this confirms it. Polak's toughness will be sorely missed by the Leafs.
