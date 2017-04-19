Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Remains in hospital
Polak (lower leg) is still in a hospital following surgery, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. "His rehab is going to be a long time," per coach Mike Babcock.
The Leafs certainly could've put the veteran shutdown blueliner to good use, as they look to stun the Capitals -- winners of the Presidents' Trophy for the second straight year -- in the conference quarterfinals. Polak doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but the prognosis certainly sounds bleak based on the latest comment from the bench boss.
