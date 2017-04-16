Polak suffered a serious right knee or ankle injury on a hard hit by Brooks Orpik in the second period of Saturday's game against the Capitals. He couldn't bear weight on that foot when he was helped off the ice.

Polak was barrelling into the Caps' zone and Orpik came at him at an angle. They hit knee-on-knee and then Polak twisted mid-air and landed with his ankle and foot twisted under him. The screams were immediate. Polak isn't much of an offensive contributor, but he has been a solid all-round producer. He will be missed.