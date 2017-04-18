Polak will undergo surgery on his right leg Tuesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Polak was already ruled out for the remainder of the season, so this news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fantasy owners. The gritty 25-year-old will turn his focus to recovering for training camp this fall, and Martin Marincin will continue occupying his lineup slot for the duration of the postseason.

