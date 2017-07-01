Hainsey signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Coming off a campaign in which he was dealt to the eventual champion Pittsburgh Penguins, the 36-year-old blueliner has secured another two-yar deal with a playoff contender in the Maple Leafs. Although he struggled to find his footing initially in Pittsburgh -- totaling just three assists in 16 regular-season game -- Hainsey turned in eight points (two goals, six assists) during Pittsburgh's 25 games en route to the championship. He should contrbute on both ends of the ice for his new club and joins an offensively-talented defensive unit in Toronto.

