Griffith was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs on Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Griffith has been tossed around the league like a hot potato this season, having already been waived three times, and now the original Bruin will be hoping the Buds keep him around after setting him on the wire, only for the Panthers to snag him in November of 2016. Here's a guy who blew up for 24 goals and 53 assists with AHL Providence in 2015-16, so it would behoove the Maple Leafs to give him an honest chance to shine.